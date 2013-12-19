FRANKFURT Dec 19 Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it did not expect to have to make payments to cover back taxes by clients, after some of its banking rivals ran into trouble over a tax rebate strategy known as "dividend stripping."

"So far, we assume that we will not have to make back payments of tax related to dividend stripping or any other back payments," a spokesman for Germany's biggest bank said.

German public sector lender HSH Nordbank this week confirmed it was setting aside 127 million euros ($175 million) to cover possible tax liabilities following an internal probe into suspected tax avoidance by clients.

Several other German banks are also looking into their involvement in the tax rebate strategy, known as "dividend stripping", where a stock is bought just before losing rights to a dividend then quickly sold. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)