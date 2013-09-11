FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Four Frankfurt-based traders
responsible for submitting inter-bank lending rates won their
case against Deutsche Bank for wrongful dismissal
after the lender accused them of violating company policy by
"inappropriately" communicating with other traders at the bank.
Ardalan G., Kai-Uwe K., Markus K., and Joerg V., who cannot
be named for legal reasons, brought their case before a
Frankfurt labour court on Wednesday.
In February this year, Deutsche Bank had suspended five
traders suspected of inappropriate conduct following an internal
investigation into possible manipulation of the Europe Interbank
Offered Rate. (Euribor).
