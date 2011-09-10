FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank wants to expand its private banking business in its home market and may hire additional staff, according to a report in German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

"Next to Asia, Germany is our most important market with double-digit growth rates," Pierre de Weck, head of Deutsche Bank's private wealth management business, told the magazine in comments from an interview to be published on Monday.

"We're investing again," de Weck said, adding that "we now want to additionally focus on investors whose funds are within a single-digit million range".

The business plans to increase the number of financial advisors and may also add more locations, the magazine quoted de Weck as saying.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank's Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said that if the weaker market activity seen in August continued into September and October, Deutsche Bank would have to think about job cuts.

Nevertheless, de Weck said private wealth management has overall had a very good first half year and was on track to increase the funds the business manages by 10 percent every year.

The unit has been benefiting from wealthy investors from Southeastern Europe who are putting their money into the hands Deutsche Bank wealth managers, de Weck was quoted as saying.

De Weck also said Deutsche Bank's subsidiary Sal Oppenheim, which it bought in March 2010, was doing well and that he was optimistic that it will reach its target of 5 percent annual growth soon. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Toby Chopra)