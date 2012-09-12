FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Deutsche Bank wants to expand its investment advisory offerings for ultra-rich clients as it overhauls its asset and wealth management division, pushing into an area traditionally dominated by Credit Suisse and UBS.

"We seek to grow in three years by 50 percent the number of relationships by investing in client advisors and leveraging the bank," the new head of the unit Michele Faissola said on Wednesday.

A strong investment bank franchise in Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East gives the bank access to entrepreneurs and other wealthy individuals, he said.

"We have scale, the issue is it was never leveraged," Faissola told analysts.

In wealth management Deutsche wants to expand in the area of family offices, and roll out various product categories like Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) into other geographies.

Faissola said he wants to hold on to the asset management business, attempting to quash rumours that the lender will continue efforts to sell the division.

In May Deutsche Bank ended negotiations on the potential sale of the division.