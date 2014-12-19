FRANKFURT Dec 19 Deutsche Bank Ag

* dgap-adhoc: Deutsche Bank AG: redemption of 900,000 trust preferred securities

* Says 900,000 noncumulative trust preferred securities, issued by deutsche bank capital funding trust vi on 28 january 2005, will be redeemed on 28 january 2015

* Says securities to be redeemed at their liquidation preference amount of eur 1,000