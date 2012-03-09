By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK, March 9
NEW YORK, March 9 WL Ross & Co and Ranieri
Real Estate Partners LP on Friday said that they have acquired
Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage, a multifamily loan originator,
from Deutsche Bank AG for an undisclosed amount.
The company, now called Berkeley Point Capital originates
loans for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the
Federal Housing Administration services $29 billion loan
portfolio.
Last year Berkeley originated $3 billion in loans.
The multifamily sector has been at the top of the best
performing categories of U.S. commercial real estate for more
than a year. The sector has benefited from tight lending rules
that make it more difficult for individuals to obtain mortgages
for single-family homes, as well as a recoiling from home
homeownership lingering from the housing bust.
The sector also has benefited from cheap financing from the
government backed loans from Fannie, Freddie and the FHA.
Ranieri Real Estate Partners LP (RREP), a real estate
financial services company, and private equity funds affiliated
with WL Ross & Co are partners in Berkeley.
Ranieri Real Estate Partners, founded buy former Salomon
Brothers Vice Chairman Lewis Ranieri, has been branching out to
various services related to commercial real estate. In December,
Ranier Real Estate Partners agreed to buy a small boutique
commercial real estate investment bank. In October, its special
servicer Helios AMC bought due diligence provider The Situs Cos.
Jeffrey Day, who served as chief executive officer of
Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage, will serve as CEO of Berkeley
Point. The company has 175 employees and operates primarily out
of offices in Bethesda, Boston and Irvine, and has additional
offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville and Seattle.
WL Ross & Co LLC, founded by Wilbur L. Ross Jr. in 2000,
has sponsored and managed more than $10 billion of private
equity investments.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas)