BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
July 15 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : * Says divests its interest in Homag Group * Dt Beteiligungs AG says signed an agreement on the sale of all of the shares
it holds in Homag to a subsidiary of Duerr * Says sales price of 26.00 euros per share * Dt Beteiligungs AG says sale of the stake in Homag would provide for the
payment of a surplus dividend * Dt Beteiligungs AG says expected capital gain would result in a significantly
higher annual profit
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: