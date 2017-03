FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German private equity company Deutsche Beteiligungs AG raised its forecast for 2013/14 on Friday after the sale of all its shares in Homag Group AG.

"We now expect a consolidated net income for the full year which will top that of the preceding year by about 10 million euros ($13 million)," it said in its nine-month earnings report. (1 US dollar = 0.7733 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas)