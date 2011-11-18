* Would divest overlapping European equity option businesses
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 Exchanges Deutsche
Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext will sell some
businesses and give rivals access to a major derivatives
clearing house in concessions aimed at winning support from
antitrust regulators for their $9 billion merger.
People working directly on the deal told Reuters the
exchange operators submitted the plan to the European Commission
late on Thursday, the deadline for the companies to make
proposals to address concerns over their combined grip on
derivatives trading.
In a statement on Friday, the companies confirmed plans to
sell off significantly overlapping parts of their single-stock
equity derivatives businesses in key markets including France,
Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.
The other main concession would allow rival exchanges to
clear interest-rate and equity-index derivatives on Deutsche
Boerse's clearing house, Eurex Clearing, as long as the products
were "new and innovative."
That means rivals such as London Stock Exchange Group Plc
or Chicago-based CME Group Inc would not be able
to clear existing, or even new "copycat" products, under the
plan.
"Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext continue to believe that
the transaction will have no detrimental effect on competition,"
the exchanges said in the statement.
SOLE SURVIVOR
The Deutsche Boerse-NYSE Euronext tie-up was announced amid
a flurry of cross-border merger attempts earlier this year by
exchanges eager to cut costs and diversify in the face of
fast-eroding market share in their traditional stock-trading
businesses.
It was the biggest of the planned mega-deals, and the lone
survivor after others fell apart. It will create the world's
largest exchange operator if it receives approval.
Deutsche Boerse shares rose on the news, up 1.5 pct by 1015
GMT, recovering from a 2.2 percent drop, while NYSE Euronext
shares won 0.1 percent in very thin Paris trading.
The STOXX Europe 600 Financial Services was flat.
"I think this is a good way for Deutsche Boerse and NYSE to
make concessions which address the Commission's issues without
giving up too much," said analyst Christian Muschick at Silvia
Quandt Research.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE face an in-depth antitrust review
of the deal. Given the concessions, the new deadline for the EU
to decide on the deal is Jan. 23, from Dec. 22 previously.
The pair argues that together they would create a European
champion that could better compete with strong exchange
competitors in the United States, Latin America and Asia.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)