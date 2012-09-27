FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Deutsche Börse : * Says offers to buy back some bonds * Says offers to buy back 650,000,000 5.00 percent fixed rate notes due 2013 * Says offers to buy back the EUR 550,000,000 subordinated fixed to floating

rate notes due 2038 * Says currently intends to accept a maximum aggregate principal amount of

notes * Says tender will follow new notes issued by Deutsche Börse Ag which is

expected to take place soon