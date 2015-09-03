BRIEF-Permira Funds to acquire lSNE
* Permira Funds to acquire lSNE, a leading CDMO for the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, in partnership with management
Sept 3 Deutsche Boerse : * Starts placement of treasury shares for 360T takeover * Says aims to generate proceeds of up to 200 million euro * Says offering is open to institutional investors * Says offering has been sized to protect the rating of the company following
the acquisition * Says bookbuild will commence immediately
* Wells Fargo launches 13,000 card-free ATMs for its 20 million mobile customers