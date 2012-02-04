* Labour leader questions Francioni's future -paper
* DWS fund manager unhappy with Boerse -magazine
* Boerse chairman opposes any major changes
FRANKFURT, Feb 4 Deutsche Boerse's
chief executive Reto Francioni should step down
following the collapse of its $7.4 billion plan to merge with
NYSE Euronext, a member of the German exchange
operator's supervisory board told a newspaper.
"The question needs to be asked whether there have to be
consequences (for management)," Johannes Witt, a board member
representing the interests of labour, told German weekly Euro am
Sonntag in comments published on Saturday.
"Can someone who wanted to change the status quo by finding
a partner only to see that (deal) collapse still lead this
company into the future?"
Francioni's term ends in December, and contract extensions
for CEOs in Germany are often agreed about a year in advance.
On Thursday, Boerse and NYSE terminated their merger plans
after the European Commission blocked the deal to prevent
handing the combined group a "near monopoly".
Boerse's labour leaders had undermined its campaign to
convince German regulators a deal strengthened Frankfurt's role
as a financial centre when they urged shareholders to reject the
deal, fearing key responsibilities would be moved to New York.
Separately, Deutsche Bank's German retail asset management
unit DWS called for a fresh start at the exchange operator in
comments published by business weekly WirtschaftsWoche on
Saturday.
"The merger tied up management capacity for more than a
year. In the past couple of years, Boerse has stagnated, and now
more dynamism needs to return," said Henning Gebhardt, head of
European equities at DWS.
"Now and then there needs to be a fresh start - whatever
form that might take (...) Francioni, of all people, does not
come out of this without a scratch," Gebhardt told the magazine.
The fund manager said he was also unsatisfied with Boerse's
development in overseas markets.
"Asia is where it's at. That's where to go for a piece of
the action. I'm starting to suspect that the Boerse is not
always the preferred partner there," he said.
"The company must listen more closely to what its customers
want, since they are looking for alternatives and are migrating
to new platforms like Chi-X or Bats," Gebhardt continued.
Boerse Chairman Manfred Gentz has rejected the idea of any
immediate consequences for the Boerse due to the collapse of the
NYSE merger, however, calling instead for calm and continuity.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, additional reporting by
Andreas Kroener)