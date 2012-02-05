(Repeats to remove extraneous line at beginning of story)
* Mulls taking European Commission to court -CEO in paper
* Focus on derivatives clearing, risk, collateral management
* Labour leader questions Francioni's future -paper
* DWS fund manager unhappy with Boerse -magazine
* Boerse chairman opposes any major changes
FRANKFURT, Feb 5 Deutsche Boerse
does not believe it can survive in the long term
without a new partner despite the collapse of its proposed $7.4
billion merger with NYSE Euronext, its chief executive
told a German newspaper.
"We need to fight even harder and pay attention to
customers, innovation, market penetration and costs. And we will
and must examine further alliances," CEO Reto Francioni told the
Financial Times Deutschland in comments to be published in the
Monday edition.
Francioni, who said he has no plans to step down or
surrender his bonus for 2011, attacked the European Commission's
decision to block the merger and said the exchange operator
would consider taking Brussels to court over it.
It made absolutely no sense, he said, for the Commission to
claim the combined entity would have a dominant position in the
derivatives market because Brussels ignored the huge amount of
over-the-counter trading conducted directly among banks.
On Thursday, Boerse and NYSE terminated their merger plans
after the European Commission blocked the deal to prevent
handing the combined group a "near monopoly".
The company will now focus on a handful of issues to spur
internal growth, Francioni said.
"We will vigorously expand our positions with a
concentration on derivative clearing, risk and collateral
management," he told the paper. "Furthermore we will accelerate
our internationalisation."
Over the weekend a Boerse supervisory board member told a
newspaper that Francioni should step down following the collapse
of the merger with NYSE.
"The question needs to be asked whether there have to be
consequences" for management, Johannes Witt, a board member
representing the interests of labour, told German weekly Euro am
Sonntag in comments published on Saturday. "Can someone who
wanted to change the status quo by finding a partner only to see
that collapse still lead this company into the future?"
Francioni's term ends after December 2013, and contract
extensions for CEOs in Germany are often agreed about a year in
advance.
Boerse's labour leaders had undermined its campaign to
convince German regulators a deal would strengthen Frankfurt's
role as a financial centre when they urged shareholders to
reject the deal, fearing key responsibilities would be moved to
New York.
Separately, Deutsche Bank's German retail asset management
unit, DWS, called for a fresh start at the exchange operator in
comments published by business weekly WirtschaftsWoche on
Saturday.
"The merger tied up management capacity for more than a
year. In the past couple of years, Boerse has stagnated, and now
more dynamism needs to return," said Henning Gebhardt, head of
European equities at DWS.
"Now and then there needs to be a fresh start - whatever
form that might take. ... Francioni, of all people, does not
come out of this without a scratch," Gebhardt told the magazine.
The fund manager said he was also unsatisfied with Boerse's
development in overseas markets.
"Asia is where it's at. That's where to go for a piece of
the action. I'm starting to suspect that the Boerse is not
always the preferred partner there," he said. "The company must
listen more closely to what its customers want, since they are
looking for alternatives and are migrating to new platforms like
Chi-X or Bats."
Boerse Chairman Manfred Gentz has rejected the idea of any
immediate consequences for the Boerse due to the collapse of the
NYSE merger, calling instead for calm and continuity.
"There is no cause for fundamental changes in the strategy,
structure or management," he wrote.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, additional reporting by
Andreas Kroener; Editing by Leslie Adler)