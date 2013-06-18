BRIEF-Compagnie du Bois Sauvage FY net result group share falls to 31.4 million euros
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
FRANKFURT, June 18 Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni on Tuesday signalled the exchange operator is on the lookout for merger and acquisition deals.
"We will continue to evaluate complementary M&A opportunities as they arise," Francioni told analysts and investors at the company's annual investor day.
Deutsche Boerse is mainly focussed on growing without large deals, particularly since global regulators have blocked big M&A transactions, Francioni said.
Nonetheless, consolidation is inevitable in an industry dependent on scale, he said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Seoul metal holdings co ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in chicago rivet & machine co as of feb 23 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mtSa4C Further company coverage: