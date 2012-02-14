FRANKFURT Feb 14 Former Allianz board member Joachim Faber has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Manfred Gentz as chairman of the supervisory board at Deutsche Boerse, two financial sources said on Tuesday.

Gentz, a former DaimlerChrysler executive, is set to retire on May 16, the day of the annual general meeting.

Faber is already a member of the Deutsche Boerse supervisory board and was previously head of Allianz Global Investors, the asset management arm of Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz .

Deutsche Boerse said they did not speculate on personnel issues, adding that a new chairman of the supervisory board would be appointed after the annual general meeting.

Faber led Allianz's investment arm as chief executive for more than a decade, building it into one of the world's biggest asset managers, with around 1.5 trillion euros ($2 trillion)under management, by the time he retired in December 2011.

Allianz Global Investors manages about 98 percent of Allianz's third-party business as well as around two thirds of the insurer's own assets, and contributed around a quarter of operating profit at Allianz in 2010.

During his time at the helm, Faber guided the unit through a clutch of major acquisitions, including PIMCO, which manages the world's biggest bond fund. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick, Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Will Waterman)