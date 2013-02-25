BRIEF-Agility Health enters into amended agreement to acquire Medic Holdings
* Agility Health enters into amended and restated definitive agreement to acquire Medic Holdings Corp. and completes shares for services transaction
Feb 25 CME Group Inc is said to have approached Deutsche Boerse AG to consider merger talks, Bloomberg tweeted on Monday.
Shares in Deutsche Boerse surged over 10 percent on news of a possible deal.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA hit their lowest level in over six months on Friday as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering group's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.