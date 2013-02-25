BRIEF-Cyrusone announces pricing of private offering of $500 million senior notes
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
FRANKFURT Feb 25 Shares in Deutsche Boerse surged over 10 percent on Monday as traders point to market talk that the German stock exchange operator may merge with the CME Group Inc
Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Ludwig Burger)
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing