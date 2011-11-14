FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Boerse AG's
DB1Gne.DE board of directors endorsed plans to offer European
regulators concessions as a way to smooth the $9 billion
takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, two sources familiar with
the meeting said on Monday.
Deutsche Boerse's management board, headed by Chief
Executive Reto Francioni, on Monday informed the supervisory
board about ways to address concerns by European Union
anti-trust regulators, the two sources said.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE face an in-depth antitrust review
of the deal that would create the world's largest exchange
operator.
The European Commission, set to give its ruling on the
takeover of NYSE Euronext by year-end, has signaled it would
not consider the over-the-counter derivatives market, when it
assesses the antitrust implications of the $9 billion deal,
Reuters reported last month. [ID:nL5E7LA393]
This could make it harder for Deutsche Boerse to make the
case that its combination with NYSE will not lead to dominance
in derivatives, which could fuel competition concerns and
potentially force the companies to offer significant
concessions in return for regulatory clearance.
The specific remedies being considered were unclear but
center around the derivatives operations of both companies, and
on Eurex Clearing, one of the people familiar with the
discussions said.
Deutsche Boerse, the buyer in the deal, and NYSE Euronext
have until Nov. 17 to offer European regulators concessions,
such as opening up businesses to rivals or selling some
operations.
The pair have in part argued that together they would
create a European champion that could better compete with
strong exchange competitors in the United States, Latin America
and Asia. [ID:nL5E7LP33D]
Deutsche Boerse could not be reached for comment, and NYSE
declined to comment.
Deutsche Boerse on Monday insisted the deal remained "on
track." [ID:nL5E7ME1S0]
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; additional
reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Maria Sheahan; editing
by Carol Bishopric)