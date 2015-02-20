FRANKFURT Feb 20 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse on Friday said it welcomed a decision
by a U.S. court to dismiss a case where U.S. plaintiffs sought
access to around $1.6 billion in assets belonging to Bank
Makazi, Iran's central bank.
In the Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran case, at the
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, U.S.
plaintiffs had sought assets held by Clearstream, a unit of
Deutsche Boerse, in Luxembourg.
The plaintiffs are the families of U.S. soldiers who were
killed or wounded in the bombing of the Marine barracks in
Beirut, Lebanon in 1983.
Clearstream argued that the case should be dismissed, saying
the funds in the New York account belonged exclusively to
Clearstream and that the U.S. court has no jurisdiction in
Luxembourg, the company's lawyers said in a court statement.
