(Adds details from court ruling, statement from plaintiff)
By Edward Taylor and Joseph Ax
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Feb 20 Relatives of U.S.
soldiers killed and wounded in a 1983 Beirut bombing have been
barred by a U.S. judge from seeking $1.6 billion in assets
belonging to Iran's central bank and held by a unit of German
exchange operator Deutsche Boerse.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in New York said in a
decision released on Friday that they could not pursue assets
owned by Iran's Bank Markazi and held in Luxembourg because she
does not have jurisdiction over the funds.
Clearstream Banking SA, the clearing unit for Deutsche
Boerse AG, had argued for the case to be thrown out
because U.S. courts have no jurisdiction over funds held in
Luxembourg with no direct link to the United States.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs countered that Clearstream
operates an office in New York and that the Iranian funds are
denominated in dollars, with proceeds from the assets previously
arriving in a Clearstream account at JPMorgan Chase & Co
in New York.
Victims of the bombing won a $2.65 billion default judgment
against Iran in 2007 and have since pursued Iranian assets held
in various accounts to collect on the judgment.
The lawsuit accuses Iran of helping to plan the attack and
is one of several brought by hundreds of relatives of soldiers
who were at the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, when it was
bombed.
One of the plaintiffs, Lynn Smith Derbysire, whose brother
died in the bombing, said they would appeal.
"Despite this heart wrenching disappointment, the families
are committed to pursuing justice," she said in a statement.
In a similar case in 2013, Clearstream Banking SA agreed to
transfer to the victims $1.8 billion in funds owned by Bank
Markazi, that were held in an account at Citigroup Inc in
the United States.
Judge Forrest said Clearstream's settlement in the 2013 case
released it from claims in the current action. She ruled that
Banca UBAE, which holds the Luxembourg account with Clearstream,
is also protected due to a similar prior settlement. And she
found that JPMorgan no longer had any assets tied to Bank
Markazi to turn over.
The case is Peterson v. Islamic Republic of Iran, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-9195.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York and Edward Taylor in
Franfurt; Additional reporting by Andreas Kroner in Frankfurt;
