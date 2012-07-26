FRANKFURT, July 26 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse posted second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) broadly in line with expectations, shrugging off a slump in trading activity caused by the euro zone crisis.

Second-quarter EBIT of 279 million euros ($338.25 million) was broadly in line with a Reuters poll, which had forecast 282 million euros, but the company cautioned it may struggle to maintain growth momentum.

"It will be increasingly challenging to generate growth in the current fiscal year because of the weaker market environment and the ongoing uncertainty amongst market participants," finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)