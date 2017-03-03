FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's energy exchange
(EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse AG is to purchase all
shares in sector peer Nodal, based in Virginia, United States,
Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
It said the purchase price was in the low "three digit
million dollar range."
The execution of binding agreements would take place
shortly, with the acquisition depending on regulatory approvals,
it said.
"The acquisition gives Deutsche Boerse access to the North
American energy markets and enables it to expand its global
presence and membership in accordance with its growth strategy,"
EEX said in a statement.
Nodal, a futures bourse, offers 1,000 power and gas
contracts for 100 locations and offers a gas contract for the
Henry Hub delivery point, the U.S. gas benchmark location.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Andreas Cremer.)