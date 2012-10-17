FRANKFURT Oct 17 Hong Kong's banking regulator has allowed Deutsche Boerse unit Clearstream to provide cross-border collateral management and liquidity services in Hong Kong, the company said on Wednesday.

The agreement with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is part of Clearstream's strategy to establish a global network that would allow banks to cover collateral needs in one country by assets held in other jurisdictions or currency areas.

The global movement of collateral is often hampered by regulatory requirements to manage assets under local laws or in local currency, and not to transfer them overseas.

The situation has become more difficult since the euro zone crisis knocked money markets, curtailing unsecured lending.

Under the Hong Kong agreement, international banks will be able to use collateral held outside of the territory to secure local refinancing deals with Hong Kong institutions.

Banks will get access to liquidity in Hong Kong, in particular for Hong Kong dollars and offshore renminbi, currencies increasingly used by German companies to expand their Asian operations.

Luxembourg-based Clearstream - which provides banks with technology to move bonds, stocks and cash between parties to settle trades - is setting up a network of local securities depositories in markets such as Brazil, South Africa, Spain and Australia to build its collateral business.

"We are in talks with another 15 markets," a spokesman for Clearstream said.

Clearstream said its collateral pool stands at more than 550 billion euros ($716.27 billion) and consists of a wide range of asset classes eligible for collateral use such as fixed income assets, equities and investment funds.

($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)