FRANKFURT Jan 24 Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni said the Frankfurt-based exchange operator remains optimistic about business in 2012, after having a "good year" in 2011, even as the European Commission looks poised to block a planned takeover of NYSE Euronext.

"Our business development in the past year proves that growth is also possible organically," Francioni told the exchange operator's annual reception in Frankfurt.

"That why we look to 2012 with optimism, knowing full well that the global economy remains fragile."

Francioni said he expected the European Commission to decide on the future of the Boerse's takeover plans "shortly", adding that consolidation would continue, and signalled Deutsche Boerse would continue to look out for growth opportunities.

"In the coming year the world of exchanges will remain in flux. Just like in a game of chess, every player will seek to position themselves in an optimal way," he said.

With plans to merge the Osaka and Tokyo exchanges, and more intense cooperation between the exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the global trend toward consolidation will not only continue in 2012, but possibly intensify, Francioni said.

"It's only a question of time until the leading Asian and Latin American exchanges have not just regional but also global ambitions," he added.

A vote by European Commission officials on whether to approve the deal is expected by Feb. 9.

Executives from Frankfurt and New York are lobbying the European commissioners in the hope of persuading them to give the deal the green light.

A source told Reuters on Tuesday the European Commission is poised to endorse European Union antitrust commissioner Joaquin Almunia's recommendation to block the deal.

A key thrust of the exchange's argument is that a combined company will give Europe a global platform to implement European Union and G20 regulatory reforms, and that the derivatives market should be looked at from a global, rather than just a European perspective, taking into account U.S. players like the CME. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)