FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE may have to cough up another 25 million euros ($35 million) this quarter on merger-related costs as its seeks to complete its $9 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext by year-end.

That would make the total spend for this year almost 80 million euros.

"I cannot rule out that fourth-quarter costs are on the same level as in the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said on Friday.

In the third quarter, Deutsche Boerse spent 25.5 million euros, most of which went toward legal fees, Pottmeyer said.

Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) still aims to complete the deal by end-2011 but Pottmeyer signalled it may take longer.

"It is not fully in our hands," he said.

Pottmeyer added that he expected a European Union regulatory review of the deal to be completed by Dec. 22.

The exchange operator pleaded its case on Thursday and Friday before European regulators, and Pottmeyer said discussions would continue next week.

The German state of Hesse's economy ministry, which controls Deutsche Boerse's operating licence, has said it will rule on the deal after the European verdict.

($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor; Editing by David Cowell)