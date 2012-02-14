* Boerse no longer focused on mergers, takeovers

* May appeal against Brussels ruling on NYSE deal

* Boerse now focussed on organic growth

* Shares rise 4.4 percent (Adds analyst comment, detail)

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni attempted to placate shareholders with higher payouts and an optimistic outlook for 2012, renewing a commitment to organic growth after the failed takeover of NYSE Euronext.

The operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange proposed a special dividend of 1 euro in addition to a regular dividend payment of 2.30 euros a share, adding the increase was sustainable and may lead to further payouts going forward.

The move comes after European antitrust regulators scotched an attempt to buy NYSE Euronext earlier this month on concern it would create a dominant player in European listed derivatives.

Deutsche Boerse -- which held merger talks with Euronext in 2003, 2004, and 2006 and attempted to strike a deal with the London Stock Exchange in 2000, 2003 and 2004 -- on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to organic growth and said it will seek to expand to new product areas and geographies with joint ventures.

"I am sure it will not come as a surprise to you that, in the light of a shift in the competition authorities' position away from a global and toward a regional market view, we are not focusing on large-scale mergers and takeovers," Francioni told a press conference to present annual earnings on Tuesday.

Thanks to its ownership of derivatives exchange Eurex and post-trade processing arm Clearstream, Deutsche Boerse expects to increase revenue to the level reached in 2008 on a standalone basis, the Swiss executive said.

"We are currently discussing possible scenarios with customers who would be willing to work with us in tapping into new business areas on this basis," Francioni said.

POSSIBLE APPEAL

The costs of the failed NYSE Euronext deal amount to 82.2 million euros ($108.6 million) for 2011, Deutsche Boerse said. Around 30 million euros of this fall into the fourth quarter.

Boerse may appeal the decision by European antitrust regulators to block the takeover of NYSE Euronext after analysing their ruling, Francioni said.

Earnings in 2011 also took a serious hit from an impairment loss of 453.3 million euros from buying International Securities Exchange.

For the second half of 2012, Boerse planned share buybacks of up to 200 million euros, the company said.

Deutsche Boerse shares rose 4.42 percent to 50.94 euros a share by 1023 GMT, but analysts said fourth-quarter earnings released late on Monday failed to meet expectations.

Christian Muschick said earnings had failed to impress due to higher-than-expected operating expenses but reiterated a positive view on the company in anticipation of higher trading volumes in 2012.

The Frankfurt-based exchange operator swung back to a fourth-quarter profit thanks to rigorous cost-cutting and slightly higher revenue as volatile market conditions boosted derivatives trading and post-trade processing.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed to 228 million euros in the fourth quarter from a 219 million euros loss in the same period a year earlier, the Frankfurt-based stock and derivatives exchange operator said on Monday.

Deutsche Boerse had been expected to post earnings before interest and tax of 258 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)