UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT Oct 30 Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer on Tuesday said the capital of the clearing arm of the exchange operator, Eurex Clearing, will be increased by up to 150 million euros ($193.58 million). ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts