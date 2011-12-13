(Corrects to clarify the source was referring only to Liffe's
FRANKFURT Dec 13 Exchange operators
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have
offered to sell the Liffe single-stock equity derivatives
business, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
European competition authorities have expressed concern that
the combination of Deutsche Boerse's Eurex and NYSE Euronext's
Liffe will give the merged entity a monopoly over European
listed derivatives trading.
The two companies earlier on Tuesday said they offered more
concessions to assuage European authorities' antitrust concerns
over their proposed $9 billion merger.
Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.
