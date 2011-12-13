FRANKFURT Dec 13 Exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have offered to sell the Liffe equity derivatives business in London, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

European competition authorities have expressed concern that the combination of Deutsche Boerse's Eurex and NYSE Euronext's Liffe will give the merged entity a monopoly over European listed derivatives trading.

The two companies earlier on Tuesday said they offered more concessions to assuage European authorities' antitrust concerns over their proposed $9 billion merger.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Maria Sheahan)