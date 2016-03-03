FRANKFURT, March 3 German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said the composition of its blue-chip DAX index would change, with shares of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 replacing those of potash maker K+S AG.

The change is effective March 21. K+S AG will be moved to the mid-level MDAX index, Boerse said in a release on Thursday.

Furthermore, the shares of Steinhoff International Holdings and Alstria Office REIT-AG will be included in the MDAX, replacing Kloeckner & Co SE and ElringKlinger AG.

The next scheduled index review is on June 3, Deutsche Boerse said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Toby Chopra)