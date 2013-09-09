BRIEF-Vantage Development FY 2016 prelim. net profit at 25.3 mln zlotys
* FY 2016 prelim. revenue 133.3 million zlotys ($32.78 million)
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Boerse on Monday approved terms for a settlement to dismiss claims from relatives of American victims of a 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.
Through its Clearstream unit, Deutsche Boerse has been embroiled in a legal dispute with U.S. plaintiffs seeking damages from Iran for its suspected role in helping Hezbollah carry out the barracks attack during the civil war in Lebanon.
As part of this action, U.S. plaintiffs sought in 2008 to freeze Iranian funds held in Luxembourg-based Clearstream's securities account.
The settlement which needs the approval of a certain amount of plaintiffs, provides for the dismissal of direct claims against Clearstream, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.
The U.S. amended a sanctions bill against Iran in August 2012 which opened the door to further damages claims against foreign lenders including Clearstream. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by a former trader with Swiss global financial services company UBS AG to dismiss a criminal indictment filed by U.S. prosecutors over his alleged role in Libor benchmark interest rate manipulation.
LONDON, March 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.36 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION