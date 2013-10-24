FRANKFURT Oct 24 Deutsche Boerse on
Thursday said it would ask a U.S. court to dismiss claims
against its Clearstream unit from relatives of a 1983 bombing of
the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.
For a settlement to go through, Deutsche Boerse needed the
approval of a certain amount of plaintiffs.
"The requisite number of signatures has been obtained,"
Boerse said in a regulatory statement.
Through its Clearstream unit, Deutsche Boerse has been
embroiled in a legal dispute with U.S. plaintiffs seeking
damages from Iran for Clearstream's alleged role in helping
Hezbollah carry out the barracks attack during the civil war in
Lebanon.
As part of this action, U.S. plaintiffs sought in 2008 to
freeze Iranian funds held in Luxembourg-based Clearstream's
securities account.
The U.S. amended a sanctions bill against Iran in August
2012 which opened the door to further damages claims against
foreign lenders including Clearstream.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)