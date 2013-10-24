FRANKFURT Oct 24 Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said it would ask a U.S. court to dismiss claims against its Clearstream unit from relatives of a 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut.

For a settlement to go through, Deutsche Boerse needed the approval of a certain amount of plaintiffs.

"The requisite number of signatures has been obtained," Boerse said in a regulatory statement.

Through its Clearstream unit, Deutsche Boerse has been embroiled in a legal dispute with U.S. plaintiffs seeking damages from Iran for Clearstream's alleged role in helping Hezbollah carry out the barracks attack during the civil war in Lebanon.

As part of this action, U.S. plaintiffs sought in 2008 to freeze Iranian funds held in Luxembourg-based Clearstream's securities account.

The U.S. amended a sanctions bill against Iran in August 2012 which opened the door to further damages claims against foreign lenders including Clearstream. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)