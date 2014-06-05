FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Boerse is considering the sale of its International Securities Exchange (ISE), a source familiar with the company's thinking said on Thursday.

No banks have been mandated to assist Deutsche Boerse with a sale of its U.S. options exchange, the person said, adding that valuation levels were currently not attractive enough for Deutsche Boerse to pursue a sale in the short run.

The move follows a series of setbacks in the United States for the Frankfurt-based exchange operator including a failure to gain permission to offer options on some key U.S. indexes.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Boerse was considering a sale of ISE, and has been exploring a possible sale for several months. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins and Jason Neely)