FRANKFURT Dec 20 Euronext is in
exclusive talks to buy LCH Group's French-regulated operating
subsidiary LCH.Clearnet SA, Deutsche Boerse said on
Tuesday, a deal that may help pave the way to a combination of
the Frankfurt and London Stock Exchanges.
Deutsche Boerse said that the talks are being held to
address proactively anti-trust concerns raised by the European
Commission in relation to a proposed combination between Boerse
and the London Stock Exchange.
"There can be no certainty that this will lead to any
transaction," Deutsche Boerse said, adding that any potential
sale of LCH.Clearnet SA would be subject to the review and
approval by the European Commission.
