UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Deutsche Boerse AG
* Says Bertrandt to replace Gagfah in MDAX index
* Says Gagfah will be delisted from stock trading as of 24 February 2015
* Says TLG Immobilien will be included in SDAX and will replace shares of Bertrandt in that index S Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.