* Deutsche Boerse asked for extension to reply to EU
concerns
* Combined D.Boerse, NYSE Euronext would be world No. 1
exchange operator
(Adds details, background)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 EU regulators have extended
their review of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) bid to acquire NYSE
Euronext by just over a week to Dec. 22, after the
German exchange operator asked for more time to reply to
regulatory concerns.
"The statement of objections is a substantial and long
document, and we are analysing it and preparing our response,"
Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
"Given the complex issues involved and our desire to provide
a full and comprehensive response to the Commission, we have
asked for, and received, seven additional working days to
provide our submission."
The European Commission sent the statement of objections --
a charge sheet setting out their concerns over the $9 billion
deal -- to the companies on Oct. 5.
The companies will defend their deal before Commission
officials, third parties and representatives from EU member
states at a closed-door hearing on Oct. 27-28.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week the
regulator was assessing the deal only in terms of the
exchange-listed derivatives market and has excluded the much
bigger over-the-counter market.
The effect would be to show the dominance of the combined
operator, which would then need to come up with substantial
remedies including divestments to ease competition worries,
according to antitrust analysts.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield)