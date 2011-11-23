* EU regulator wants to know if concessions are effective

* Rivals, users asked if concessions will allow new entrants

* Companies have until Nov. 28 to response to market test

* EU Commission has set Jan. 23 deadline for merger decision

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 The EU's antitrust regulator has asked rivals and customers of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext whether concessions offered by the merger partners to win regulatory clearance would be sufficient to ensure fair competition.

The two exchange operators last week proposed to sell significantly overlapping parts of their single-stock equity derivatives businesses in key markets, and give new, innovative rival products access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing house.

The $9 billion merger would create the world's largest exchange operator, with more than 90 percent of the exchange-traded futures trading in Europe.

Rivals are being asked whether the proposals would be effective and allow new entrants to enter the market, said two people who had seen the questionnaire, which was sent by the European Commission on Tuesday.

Among other points, the regulator wants to know what companies think of a proposal by the merger partners to allow access to clearing for three years with the possibility of a two-year extension at the Commission's discretion, one of the people said.

The market test also underscored regulators' concerns over Deutsche Boerse's "vertical silo" business model, in which it offers a one-stop shop for customers thanks to its ownership of both trading and clearing facilities. Nearly 50 questions focused on this area.

Another section of the questionnaire asked whether a series of proposed fees, including for access, connection and maintenance, were typical in the industry and whether these were set in a transparent manner, said a second person.

Opponents of the deal say the concessions are not adequate, while analysts say critical comments resulting from the market test could force the companies to offer further concessions.

The companies have until Nov. 28 to respond to the 70-plus questions. The Commission has set a Jan. 23 deadline for a decision on the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and Helen Massy-Beresford)