* EU regulator wants to know if concessions are effective
* Rivals, users asked if concessions will allow new entrants
* Companies have until Nov. 28 to response to market test
* EU Commission has set Jan. 23 deadline for merger decision
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 23 The EU's antitrust
regulator has asked rivals and customers of Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext whether concessions offered
by the merger partners to win regulatory clearance would be
sufficient to ensure fair competition.
The two exchange operators last week proposed to sell
significantly overlapping parts of their single-stock equity
derivatives businesses in key markets, and give new, innovative
rival products access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives
clearing house.
The $9 billion merger would create the world's largest
exchange operator, with more than 90 percent of the
exchange-traded futures trading in Europe.
Rivals are being asked whether the proposals would be
effective and allow new entrants to enter the market, said two
people who had seen the questionnaire, which was sent by the
European Commission on Tuesday.
Among other points, the regulator wants to know what
companies think of a proposal by the merger partners to allow
access to clearing for three years with the possibility of a
two-year extension at the Commission's discretion, one of the
people said.
The market test also underscored regulators' concerns over
Deutsche Boerse's "vertical silo" business model, in which it
offers a one-stop shop for customers thanks to its ownership of
both trading and clearing facilities. Nearly 50 questions
focused on this area.
Another section of the questionnaire asked whether a series
of proposed fees, including for access, connection and
maintenance, were typical in the industry and whether these were
set in a transparent manner, said a second person.
Opponents of the deal say the concessions are not adequate,
while analysts say critical comments resulting from the market
test could force the companies to offer further concessions.
The companies have until Nov. 28 to respond to the 70-plus
questions. The Commission has set a Jan. 23 deadline for a
decision on the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and
Helen Massy-Beresford)