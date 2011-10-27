(Adds comments, detail, shares)

FRANKFURT/BANGALORE, Oct 27 Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext , the U.S. exchange operator it is buying for $9 billion, announced share buybacks of $238 million on Thursday, underscoring their confidence in the deal.

The Frankfurt bourse operator also lowered its 2011 outlook for expenses after posting strong third-quarter results and slimming down. It now sees costs at 1.13 billion euros ($1.56 billion) instead of 1.15 billion.

Fine-tuning third-quarter results that were partially released last week, Deutsche Boerse said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for merger-related costs and restructuring expenses were 356.4 million euros, while sale rose 20 percent to 604.7 million euros due to volatile markets.

It will spend 100 million euros on its own shares, encouraged by good earnings prospects.

Deutsche Boerse is due to publish its full third-quarter financial report later on Thursday.

NYSE Euronext's $100 million buyback is being executed under a $1 billion authorization that was issued in March 2008 and suspended in the fourth quarter of 2008, the exchange said.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE also defended their merger to European Union regulators at a closed-door hearing on Thursday to get approval for the acquisition.

The exchange operators are concerned that the regulator is assessing their deal only in terms of the exchange-listed derivatives market and excluding over-the-counter (OTC) trade.

They fear this will highlight the combined operator's dominance in exchange-traded derivatives, while ignoring the much larger OTC derivatives markets where they are smaller players. This could fuel competition concerns and force the companies to offer significant concessions in return for regulatory clearance.

"We have pointed out that the derivatives market is a global market dominated by OTC trading," Deutsche Boerse Deputy Chief Executive Officer Andreas Preuss said.

"OTC volumes are substantially bigger than exchange traded volumes - OTC markets are a direct competitor to regulated markets that stand for transparency and effective risk management in derivatives trading."

Deutsche Boerse shares were up 7 percent at 42.04 euros by 1510 GMT, ahead of a 5 percent stronger German blue-chip index . NYSE Euronext shares were up 1.9 percent at $27.97 in New York. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Erica Billingham)