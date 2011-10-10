* EU antitrust arm reviewing impact of DB/NYSE merger
* Deutsche Boerse, NYSE, decline to comment
By Edward Taylor and Foo Yun Chee
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The European
Commission will not include over-the-counter derivatives in its
review of Deutsche Boerse's DB1Gne.DE planned takeover of NYSE
Euronext , three people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Deutsche Boerse owns electronic derivatives exchange Eurex,
while NYSE Euronext operates the Liffe derivatives exchange.
Both parties have said the combination of their platforms
would not significantly harm competition in the derivatives
markets, given the majority of derivatives were not traded via
an exchange but as part of the over-the-counter (OTC) market.
Two sources familiar with Deutsche Boerse's thinking said
the European Union's antitrust body signalled it would only look
at the market for derivatives traded on an exchange when it
assessed the impact of the tie-up.
A person familiar with the European Commission's thinking
said it had defined the relevant product market as
exchange-listed derivatives and not the OTC market.
"At this stage, the parties' definition of the derivatives
market is quite different from what the Commission thinks it
is," said a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The
source declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
"The Commission has provisionally made up its mind (on the
product definition)," the source said.
NYSE Euronext declined to comment. A spokeswoman for EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia also declined to
comment.
Deutsche Boerse agreed to acquire the Big Board parent in
February. Worth $9 billion, the deal is expected to close by
year end.
To counter arguments that a combined company would have a
stranglehold on exchange-based futures trading in Europe,
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have argued that Liffe and
Eurex offer different interest rate futures products and thus do
not compete much.
The pair, which together would be the world's largest
exchange operator, also argue that they compete with
off-exchange markets.
Analysts said the move could have negative implications for
a deal.
"This is a potential blow for the merger," said Simmy
Grewal, an analyst at Aite group. "I struggle to see how the
Commission can let this go through and create a huge
monopolistic exchange in futures when they have spent the last
five years promoting competition in equities."
The takeover of NYSE Euronext, announced in February, capped
a wave of bourse merger plans globally. Most other bids --
including those from LSE, Singapore Exchange Ltd , and
Nasdaq OMX Group -- have since failed.
Earlier this month, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext said
they received from European Union antitrust regulators a formal
"statement of objections" against their merger.
Deutsche Boerse will now review whether the concerns can be
addressed. On Monday, it said it and the European Commission
were "at the beginning of an intense dialogue" about the merits
of a deal.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York and Luke
