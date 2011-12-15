FRANKFURT Dec 15 Deutsche Boerse's home regulator is insisting concessions to win European approval for its $9 billion tie-up with NYSE Euronext boost Frankfurt as a financial hub, potentially complicating the task for the merging parties.

The German state of Hesse, where Deutsche Boerse is headquartered and which needs to be on board for the deal to go through, is digging in its heels as the two firms offer to divest assets to win EU support for their plan to create the world's No.1 exchange operator.

"The ministry as regulator can only approve the deal if the adequate development of the exchange (Frankfurt stock exchange) is guaranteed," a spokeswoman for Hesse's ministry of economics told Reuters on Thursday.

"Furthermore Minister Posch (Hesse's minister for economics) has made it clear that he has an interest in seeing Frankfurt as a financial centre strengthened."

This puts pressure on both companies to make concessions outside the region of Hesse.

Andreas Preuss, head of Deutsche Boerse's derivatives arm, and Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Euronext, are locked in talks about how to limit market dominance in the area of derivatives, which the EU has flagged as an area of concern, a person close to Deutsche Boerse said.

EU SEEKING FEEDBACK

EU regulators are seeking feedback from users and rivals of Deutsche Boerse on their latest set of concessions.

Replies to a list of more than 40 questions sent out late Wednesday have to be submitted by Monday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext offered on Tuesday to sell the entire single equity derivatives business of NYSE Euronext's Liffe unit in Brussels, Paris, Lisbon, Amsterdam and London.

The exchanges also proposed to grant rivals more extensive and indefinite access to their clearing house for trading in innovative equity index and interest rate derivatives.

The latest proposals came after rivals and users told the European Commission that the first set of concessions offered last month did not fully address competition concerns. Similarly, the regulator had expected more significant remedies, said a person familiar with the matter.

The EU's executive Commission will decide by Feb. 9 whether to clear the deal.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext will await feedback on its latest proposals before deciding next steps, a person familiar with Deutsche Boerse said.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

Companies have two opportunities to submit "enhancements," potentially leaving an opening for Deutsche Boerse to offer a final set of concessions, a banker who is familiar with the EU's antitrust process said.

The current level of enhancements and concessions have not been discussed in detail with the ministry in Hesse, two people familiar with the regulator's thinking said.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an entity under public law, which gives the ministry, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, the power to revoke the license from Deutsche Boerse, the commercial company which operates the exchange. (Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Mark Potter)