BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
FRANKFURT Nov 15 Deutsche Boerse said 10 banks, more than previously announced, backed the launch of a new platform for over-the-counter (OTC) interest rate swaps clearing ahead of regulation of the $700 trillion derivatives industry.
Deutsche Boerse unit Eurex Clearing said on Thursday the banks included Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, as expected.
In addition, it won Commerzbank, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS and Basler Kantonalbank.
Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas, which it said in May would back the new platform, are preparing to join, it said, as are Goldman Sachs, Nomura, NordLB , Societe Generale and unspecified other market participants.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.