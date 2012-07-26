* Deutsche Boerse Q2 EBIT broadly in line with Rtrs poll
* Deutsche Boerse says subdued markets to hit 2012 revenue
* Deutsche Boerse shares up 2.3 percent
FRANKFURT, July 26 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse abandoned its full-year target,
blaming subdued capital market activity and continued
uncertainty caused by the euro zone crisis.
For 2012, Deutsche Boerse had expected net revenue of
approximately 2.15 billion euros ($2.61 billion) to 2.3 billion
euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range
of 1.2 billion euros to 1.35 billion euros.
"It seems that net revenue for 2012 will moderately fall
short of the forecast range, insofar as the market environment
will not improve during the second half of 2012," the company
said in its quarterly report, adding that lower revenues would
affect the EBIT range.
Deutsche Boerse shares slightly reduced gains and traded 2.3
percent higher at 40.9 euros a share by 1355 GMT.
"It will be increasingly challenging to generate growth in
the current fiscal year because of the weaker market environment
and the ongoing uncertainty amongst market participants,"
finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.
For the second quarter, sales revenue came in at 555 million
euros, above the 547 million forecast by analysts despite a drop
in the number of contracts traded on shares trading platform
Xetra and on Eurex the derivatives exchange.
Second-quarter EBIT of 279 million euros was close to the
282 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)