BUZZ-S&P 500: This time, March may mark the high
** On the 8-year anniversary of the 2009 financial crisis low, S&P 500 sitting just shy of major channel resistance from that period, raising the risk that, this time, March may see the index peak
FRANKFURT Feb 20 Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial officer Gregor Pottmeyer said on Wednesday he sees an improvement in profitability levels of the operator of the Frankfurt stock exchance in the long run.
If markets improve, full-year revenues might rise moderately to over 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and if the market environment remains unchanged, sales might remain on the level of the second half of 2012, he said.
Deutsche Boerse further said the Swiss bourse SIX had cancelled the joint venture for the derivatives-platform SCOACH.
($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announced the appointment of Brett Hemsley as Global Analytical Head. Mr. Hemsley will oversee ratings and research for all sectors including: Corporate Finance; Financial Institutions; Structured Finance & Covered Bonds; Sovereigns; Infrastructure and Project Finance; and Public Finance. He will report to Ian Linnell, President of Fitch Ratings, and will relocate to New York fr
MUMBAI, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's Maharashtra state has suspended a former head of a Muslim organisation in charge of land endowments, amid growing concern that "waqf" land and property set aside for religious or charitable use is being illegally sold on to developers.