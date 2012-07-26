FRANKFURT, July 26 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse abandoned its full-year targets
blaming subdued market activity caused by the euro zone crisis.
For 2012, Deutsche Boerse had expected net revenue of
approximately 2.15 billion euros ($2.61 billion) to 2.3 billion
euros and EBIT in the range of 1.2 billion euros to 1.35 billion
euros.
Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said it would moderately fall
short of these targets unless there was a drastic recovery in
market activity in the second half of the year.
"It will be increasingly challenging to generate growth in
the current fiscal year because of the weaker market environment
and the ongoing uncertainty amongst market participants,"
finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)