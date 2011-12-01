(Corrects final paragraph of story that ran Nov. 30 to show that merged company would have dual headquarters in New York and Frankfurt, not New York only)

WIESBADEN, Germany Dec 1 Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext do not contemplate a merger at all possible costs, said Volker Bouffier, the premier concessions the two partners would make to win regulatory approval of the merger.

"When I asked if they would of German state of Hesse where Deutsche Boerse is based.

Bouffier, briefing journalists on Wednesday after travelling to New York to discuss the merger with NYSE Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer and Deutsche Boerse chief Reto Francioni, said there was a limit to the consider the complete sell off of derivatives trading, there was a clear 'no'," Volker Bouffier told Reuters on the margins of the event.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext proposed selling significantly overlapping parts of their single-stock equity derivatives businesses in key markets, and offered to give innovative rival products access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing house.

The $9 billion merger would create the world's largest exchange operator, with more than 90 percent of the exchange-traded futures trading in Europe, and the concessions were aimed at winning support for their merger from antitrust regulators.

The EU has asked rivals and customers of the two exchanges whether the concessions offered are sufficient to ensure fair competition.

Bouffier said he spent more than an hour in intense consultation with the two top managers over the merger.

"It was a very open discussion," he said, adding that he had made clear the importance of maintaining a presence in Eschborn, the city on the outskirts of Frankfurt were Deutsche Boerse is based.

"We have to keep a substantial part of the business in Eschborn also in the future," Bouffier said, adding that otherwise the deal could not be seen as a merger of equals.

New York and Frankfurt would be the dual headquarters of the merged company. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)