FRANKFURT Feb 13 Deutsche Boerse
swung back to a fourth-quarter profit and proposed
paying out a dividend of 3.30 euros a share, as volatile market
conditions boosted trading and post-trade processing in the wake
of its failed attempt to buy NYSE Euronext.
Deutsche Boerse said it expects to continue its growth
trajectory in 2012, reaping the benefits of earlier cost
measures. Reto Francioni, Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive
said,"Our outlook for 2012 is positive."
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 228
million euros in the fourth quarter from a 219 million euros
loss in the same period a year earlier, the Frankfurt-based
stock and derivatives exchange operator said on Monday.
Deutsche Boerse had been expected to post earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 258 million euros, a Reuters poll
showed.
