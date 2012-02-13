FRANKFURT Feb 13 Deutsche Boerse swung back to a fourth-quarter profit and proposed paying out a dividend of 3.30 euros a share, as volatile market conditions boosted trading and post-trade processing in the wake of its failed attempt to buy NYSE Euronext.

Deutsche Boerse said it expects to continue its growth trajectory in 2012, reaping the benefits of earlier cost measures. Reto Francioni, Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive said,"Our outlook for 2012 is positive."

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 228 million euros in the fourth quarter from a 219 million euros loss in the same period a year earlier, the Frankfurt-based stock and derivatives exchange operator said on Monday.

Deutsche Boerse had been expected to post earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 258 million euros, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)