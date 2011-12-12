* Hessian Ministry outlines hurdles to NYSE deal
FRANKFURT, Dec 12 A regional regulator
said it had raised some objections to exchange operator Deutsche
Boerse's takeover of NYSE Euronext and was
awaiting a reply.
"There are legal reservations about the deal," the Hessian
Ministry of Economics said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.
The ministry, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, has the power to
revoke Deutsche Boerse's operating licence, a key prerequisite
to a successful deal.
The ministry said it had submitted a list of suggested
amendments to the deal, but had not received any answers from
Frankfurt-based Deutsche Boerse.
"The merger partners now need to make appropriate proposals
about how to address the reservations," Ulrike Franz-Stoecker
said in an e-mailed statement.
The ministry declined to provide details about the list of
objections.
The Hessian ministry has in the past said it would give its
final verdict on the takeover after antitrust authorities in
Brussels had ruled on the deal.
Deutsche Boerse said on Monday it was in "constant dialogue"
with the Hessian supervisor.
The deal has met with intense scrutiny from the European
Union.
The merger partners could spin off parts of their
derivatives arms to create a third-party competitor as a way to
allay antitrust concerns about their $9 billion merger, sources
have said.
