FRANKFURT Dec 12 Deutsche Boerse's regulator said it had some legal reservations about the Frankfurt-based exchange operator's takeover of NYSE Euronext.

The Hessian Ministry of Economics, which awards Deutsche Boerse's operating licence, on Monday said it had submitted a list of suggested amendments to the deal, a spokeswoman for the ministry said on Monday.

Deutsche Boerse was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor)