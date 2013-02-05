FRANKFURT Feb 5 Deutsche Boerse
announced an additional cost saving programme to compensate for
lower trading volumes on stock and derivative markets as it
released preliminary earnings for 2012.
"The Executive Board of Deutsche Boerse AG, subject to the
approval of the Supervisory Board, is planning to accelerate the
measures to increase the operating efficiency in light of the
changes in markets," Boerse said in a statement on Tuesday.
For that purpose the company will identify potential annual
cost savings of 70 million euros ($94.91 million).
Last month, Reuters reported that Deutsche Boerse was
mulling another round of cost cuts to offset a slump in trading
volumes.
Deutsche Boerse said its adjusted preliminary earnings
before interest and taxes for 2012 amounted to around 1 billion
euros and the adjusted preliminary net income to around 660
million euros.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)