FRANKFURT, July 25 Deutsche Boerse
reported slightly weaker than expected earnings before interest
and taxes (EBIT) of 256.3 million euros ($339.23 million) in the
second quarter, as tough capital markets kept revenue below
year-earlier levels.
The average of five forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and
brokerages was for quarterly EBIT of 258 million euros, down
from 279 million a year earlier.
Net revenue fell 2 percent in the second quarter to 497.1
million euros, but rose 3 percent compared with the first three
months of the year, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
